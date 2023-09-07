Jeta e qytetit

Starfield Player ndërton Halo Pelikan me Ship Builder

Shtator 7, 2023
Starfield, the new RPG from Bethesda, offers players a wide range of tools and mechanics to explore, including the game’s shipbuilder. The community has wasted no time in showing off their creativity, with one player successfully recreating the iconic UNSC Pelican from Halo.

Starfield is a sci-fi title that offers players over 1,000 explorable planets, intricate skill trees, hidden locations, and much more. One of the unique features of the game is the ability to pilot and customize spaceships, which are not only used for space combat but also serve as a home for companions. With the shipbuilder, players can modify individual parts and add new modules to create their own unique ships.

Taking advantage of this flexible tool, a Reddit user named ‘SteamingHotDataDump’ shared images of their Pelican in Starfield, along with a 16-step guide on how to recreate it. The final result is a near-identical replica of the Pelican from Halo, complete with its signature green color palette.

The post quickly gained popularity, with fellow gamers praising the creator’s attention to detail and providing step-by-step instructions. The community is eagerly anticipating more impressive creations as players around the world continue to explore the possibilities in Starfield.

For those interested in building their own Pelican, it is worth checking out the detailed instructions provided by ‘SteamingHotDataDump’. Additionally, be sure to stay updated on Starfield by exploring the best skills to unlock and learning about the things the game doesn’t tell you.

