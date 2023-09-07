Starfield Mod zbulon hapësira të vazhdueshme planetare

A mod created by Draspian for the upcoming game Starfield has uncovered a fascinating discovery about the structure of the game’s planets. By disabling the invisible boundaries that separate map tiles, Draspian revealed that the planetary maps are actually continuous spaces that join together. However, this unconventional exploration of Starfield’s code came with its own set of challenges.

Draspian documented their expedition from an outlying map tile to the city of New Atlantis on Jemison. Screenshots and videos showcased the game’s attempt to render the city when the invisible wall was bypassed. Yet, this experiment also highlighted bizarre terrain glitches and crashes to the desktop. It is clear that Starfield was not designed to handle such exploration.

Moreover, Draspian’s efforts confirmed that while procedural generation plays a significant role in the game’s barren geography, certain outlying map tiles are identical for all players. This suggests that the game’s planets are truly massive in scale.

Draspian’s process involved several key steps. Firstly, the invisible boundaries were kept intact to demonstrate that the distance traveled was genuine. Then, by accessing the map and observing the quest markers, it became apparent that they extended beyond the available land towards New Atlantis. In another attempt, with the boundaries disabled, the game crashed as the next map tile was being loaded. The city’s districts and the city itself gradually became more detailed before the freeze occurred. Lastly, Draspian showcased the journey in the opposite direction, highlighting the shape of the distant lake visible from New Atlantis’ tile.

Discussions on the Nexus Mod thread surrounding Draspian’s findings brought up the idea that the limitations and complications observed might be related to floating point errors in the game’s engine. This concept of floating origin, offsetting all world objects to center around the player, could potentially address these issues.

It is worth noting that this discovery evokes memories of the Far Lands bug in Minecraft, where the game’s geography became increasingly unstable and distorted due to floating point errors as players ventured further from the spawn point. While the implications for Starfield remain unclear, this continuous planetary space concept adds another layer of intrigue to Bethesda’s highly anticipated game.

