Starfield: Një udhëzues për zgjedhjen e bravave me Digipicks

Bethesda has made a significant change in lockpicking mechanics for their upcoming game Starfield. Gone are the traditional tumbler and pin locks that we have grown accustomed to in their RPGs. Instead, they have introduced fancy new digilocks. If you are finding it difficult to adapt to this new method of unlocking doors and pilfering valuable items, don’t worry. We have a quick guide to help you out.

How to Pick Locks

In Starfield, lockpicking involves inserting keys into circular locks with a certain number of gaps that you need to fill using the correct key. Your screen displays the available keys on the right side, each with a different number of pins. On the left, you will see the lock itself, with more complex locks having more rings to work through compared to simpler ones.

To make lockpicking easier, it is recommended to focus on leveling up your Security Skill early on in the game. This will cause locks to be highlighted in blue when you hover over keys that fit them. This way, you can easily identify which keys work for each level of the rings in the lock.

When attempting to pick a lock, you may find keys that only fit one layer or level of the lock, while others may work on multiple layers. Your goal is to rotate and insert the keys to fill all the gaps and progressively remove the layers.

Picking locks in Starfield requires more thought and planning compared to the traditional tumbler locks in previous Bethesda games. Don’t use up keys that you will need later just because they fit the layer you are currently on. It is best to start with keys that have more pins, as they often have more specific layouts. Keys with fewer pins have a wider range of application.

If you encounter an expert lock, take your time to cycle through the available keys and rotate them into position. Make note of which keys fit each layer before committing to slotting them into place. If you make a mistake, you can retrace your steps through the layers if you have spare digipicks. However, with patience and careful consideration, you should be able to unlock most locks without the need for retracing.

Lastly, a helpful tip is to save-scum. Before attempting to pick a master level chest or a door that you really want to open, save your game. This way, you can reload if you mess up. While it may seem like cheating, in the vastness of space, nobody can hear you cheat.

Where to Find Digipicks

Digipicks can be found throughout Starfield. They are scattered in bases and enemy encampments and can also be obtained from looting dead enemy bodies. Additionally, if you possess pickpocketing skills, you can acquire digipicks from living enemies. Furthermore, vendors offer digipicks for purchase, typically for 35 credits. It is advisable to stock up on digipicks so that you always have a few on hand. You wouldn’t want to come across a locked master chest deep in a dungeon without a means to open it.

