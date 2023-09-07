Debati i madh i barrës: A duhet që lojtarët të merren me kufizimet e barrës?

The recent release of Larian’s Baldur’s Gate 3 and Bethesda’s Starfield has reignited the debate on whether players should have to deal with encumbrance in role-playing games. Both games employ a system that restricts how much players can carry, requiring them to spend time managing their characters’ carry weight limit.

In the case of Starfield, encumbrance is a significant enough concern that some players are willing to forego achievements in order to increase the carry limit through console commands on PC. A popular mod has even been created to prevent the disabling of achievements. However, console players do not have access to console command cheats, leaving them to grapple with the encumbrance mechanic.

While many players may despise encumbrance, it serves a purpose in virtual worlds. It adds a sense of place and realism to characters and objects. There’s also a strategic aspect to it, as players must choose what to bring into a fight when they can’t carry everything. Encumbrance also has logistical benefits, such as helping players navigate and locate items in inventory screens.

Although encumbrance has faced criticism in the past, it’s clear that developers like Bethesda and Larian see value in its inclusion. Despite the debate surrounding it, they have chosen to stick with encumbrance in Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3. Until developers decide otherwise, players will have to carry on with the management of their carry weight limit.

Despite the encumbrance debate, Starfield has seen a successful launch with over 1 million concurrent players. Players have been utilizing the ship creator to recreate famous vessels from franchises like Star Wars and Star Trek. References to other games, such as Skyrim, have also been discovered within Starfield. Additionally, speedrunners have managed to complete the game in under three hours.

While Starfield has had a rough start and some core issues, IGN’s review highlights the game’s compelling roleplaying quests and interesting NPCs as strong points. Whether encumbrance remains a contentious topic in gaming or not, Starfield offers players a vast world to explore with plenty of content to keep them engaged.

