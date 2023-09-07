Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Sony prezanton linjën e re 'Verona' të ekraneve kristal LED për prodhim virtual

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
Sony prezanton linjën e re 'Verona' të ekraneve kristal LED për prodhim virtual

Sony has recently unveiled its new ‘Verona’ line of Crystal LED direct view displays, specifically designed for use in virtual production. These displays have been developed by Sony’s cinematic production solutions group in collaboration with companies and individuals, including cinematographers. Notable participants in this development process include Epic Games and Sony Pictures.

The company first showcased these displays at Sony’s Digital Media Production Center in Los Angeles and will soon be publicly unveiling them at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam. This new line of displays aims to address the shortcomings of currently available products, with a particular focus on improving black levels. Sony aims to enhance the contrast and achieve the desired atmospheric effects for virtual sets that closely mimic real-world lighting conditions.

The newly-developed surface technology not only enhances black levels but also reduces reflectivity, resulting in a more immersive visual experience. Following the IBC event, Sony plans to conduct testing of the Verona CLED line in production environments, with an anticipated release in the Spring. In addition to the hardware, Sony is also actively working on developing a software toolset to support virtual production workflows, which is currently being tested on undisclosed productions.

Sony’s approach aims to create a flexible and open ecosystem that supports virtual production without being exclusive or proprietary. By collaboratively developing these tools and technologies with various industry partners, Sony seeks to enhance the capabilities and efficiency of virtual production processes.

Burimet:
– Sony Digital Media Production Center
– International Broadcasting Convention (IBC)

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Investitorët përgatiten për fundjavë të paqëndrueshme mes shqetësimeve të Kinës dhe fuqisë së dollarit

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Teknologji

Apple lëshon përditësime të rëndësishme për të siguruar iPhone nga hakerët

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologji

Apple zbulon përmirësime emocionuese dhe rritje të mundshme të çmimeve për iPhone 15 Pro dhe Pro Max

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Lajme

Kryqëzimi i teknologjisë dhe kujdesit shëndetësor: Eksplorimi i potencialit të pajisjeve globale të terapisë me lazer

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments
Shkencë

Shkencëtarët e Universitetit Bangor zhvillojnë karburant të vogël bërthamor për të fuqizuar reaktorët e vegjël

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Lajme

Valve merr certifikimin e radios për projektin e ri të harduerit në Korenë e Jugut

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Investitorët përgatiten për fundjavë të paqëndrueshme mes shqetësimeve të Kinës dhe fuqisë së dollarit

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments