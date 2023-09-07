Sonos zbulon Sonos Move 2: Një altoparlant portativ Bluetooth me veçori mbresëlënëse

Sonos has announced the release of the Sonos Move 2, the second-generation version of its portable Bluetooth speaker. Set to launch on September 20, the Move 2 boasts an impressive battery life of 24 hours before needing to be charged.

Priced at $450, the Move 2 offers stereo sound, a feature that its predecessor did not have. Additionally, it has increased playback time from 11 hours to a full day. Like its predecessor, the Move 2 is IP56 water and dust-resistant, making it suitable for outdoor use such as car camping or backyard gatherings. It is equipped with both wifi and Bluetooth capabilities and is compatible with Sonos’ voice assistant for playback controls and Amazon’s Alexa for smart home commands. The speaker is available in three colors: black, white, and a new olive tone.

Sonos has been revamping its product line over the past year. Earlier in the year, it introduced the Sonos Era 100 and Era 300, its competitors to the Apple HomePod. These speakers received positive reviews for their bass-forward, room-filling sound. Similar to the Era speakers, the Move 2 features a USB-C port for connecting to a 3.5mm audio source or ethernet.

The Move 2 continues to include Sonos’ Trueplay technology, which utilizes built-in microphones to optimize audio performance based on the environment. This feature has been proven to deliver exceptional sound quality, with the Era 300 speaker outperforming the second-generation Apple HomePod in a stereo pair.

While the Sonos ecosystem offers numerous benefits, including a highly configurable app, it does have limitations. The ecosystem is primarily designed for Apple users and lacks support for Google casting and the Google Assistant. However, it is possible to use the Sonos app with Android devices, although certain features may not be accessible.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, the Move 2 is equipped with a replaceable battery, allowing for easy swapping if the battery no longer holds a charge or needs replacement.

