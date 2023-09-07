Shoei prezanton Neotec 3 të ri: Një helmetë modulare e përmirësuar

Shoei, known for their high-quality helmets, has recently released an upgraded version of their popular Neotec range – the Neotec 3. This new helmet aims to refine and enhance the features that riders love in the Neotec II. Let’s take a closer look at what the Neotec 3 has to offer.

First and foremost, safety has been a top priority in the development of the Neotec 3. It is compliant with the latest ECE 22.06 safety standard, featuring improved construction both in terms of the shell and interior lining. The helmet retains its P/J homologation, meaning it is approved for riding with the chin bar both up and down. The Neotec 3 utilizes AIM fiber for its shell, available in three sizes and a total of seven helmet sizes.

In terms of ventilation, the Neotec 3 has large air intakes on the forehead and chin guard to maximize airflow. The helmet also includes two air extractors at the rear, ensuring that hot air is effectively channeled away from the rider’s head. The visor is equipped with a CNS-3 screen that has an anti-scratch coating and a Pinlock anti-fog lens. Additionally, the helmet features a QSC-2 drop-down sun visor for added convenience.

Inside the helmet, the Neotec 3 offers completely removable inner liners that are washable, increasing longevity. The cheek pads can be easily swapped out with different densities to suit individual preferences. The helmet also includes a splash guard and nose warmer. Securing the helmet is simple with the quick-release micrometric buckle. It is also compatible with various intercom kits and is designed to accommodate the newest Shoei ComLink technology.

Furthermore, the Neotec 3 boasts an improved style. It retains the aesthetic of a sporty touring helmet but is now better suited for an upright seating position. The AIM composite fiber shell has been contoured for enhanced aerodynamics and includes a small spoiler at the back. Shoei offers the Neotec 3 in a wide range of colors and graphic options to suit various preferences. The helmet is available in sizes ranging from 2XS to 2XL, and the three different shell sizes optimize both safety and fit.

In conclusion, the Shoei Neotec 3 is an upgraded modular helmet that encompasses enhanced safety features, improved ventilation, washable inner liners, and a stylish design. With its high-quality construction and attention to detail, the Neotec 3 is a great choice for touring and commuting riders seeking comfort, safety, and style.

