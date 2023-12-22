Udhëtarët e lashtë mund të kenë përdorur autostradën e ngrirë për të arritur në botën e re më herët se sa mendohej më parë

New research suggests that ancient travelers may have arrived in the New World via a frozen highway, potentially more than 10,000 years earlier than previously believed. A team of researchers from the US Geological Survey, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and Oregon State University analyzed sediment and fossilized marine life, finding evidence that sea ice played a crucial role in facilitating travel during treacherous times when boat passage would have been impossible.

For decades, archaeologists considered the Clovis people as the first pioneers to reach the North American continent. However, recent discoveries and the erosion of the Clovis-first hypothesis have pushed back the timeline of human arrival to as far back as 25,000 years ago. The question remained as to how these ancient travelers made the challenging journey in the first place, considering the harsh conditions of snow and glaciers.

The researchers propose the “kelp highway hypothesis,” which suggests that these early migrants utilized coastal ecosystems and made use of marine technology to travel along the water’s edge. A study from 2020 indicates that windows of opportunity for migration would have been influenced by the melting of glaciers, which could have affected ocean currents.

However, the researchers also found evidence that winter sea ice would have been present until around 15,000 years ago, which could have served as a walkable or sled-able path for migrants. They identify specific time periods, approximately 24,500 to 22,000 years ago and 16,400 to 14,800 years ago, as the most likely periods for early migration along the Alaskan coast. These findings do not discount the possibility of sea travel, but they suggest that a frozen highway may have provided a clear path for migration during certain periods.

While this research does not provide conclusive evidence of early human migration to the New World, it presents a compelling argument for the existence of a frozen highway that could have facilitated the movement of ancient travelers. As further discoveries continue to emerge, our understanding of the peopling of the Americas is sure to evolve, shedding light on the remarkable journeys undertaken by our ancestors.