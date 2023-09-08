Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Çmimi, specifikat dhe data e publikimit u zbuluan

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 8, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G: Çmimi, specifikat dhe data e publikimit u zbuluan

Samsung is set to release the Galaxy S23 FE 5G as a budget-friendly alternative to its flagship Galaxy S23 series. While the official launch date has not yet been confirmed, the handset has been spotted on certification sites, suggesting that the release is imminent. The latest leak reveals the pricing and storage options of the Galaxy S23 FE 5G.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G will be priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 59,999 for the 256GB storage model in India. This positions the Galaxy S23 FE 5G as a more affordable option compared to the regular Galaxy S23, which starts at Rs. 74,999.

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to run on Android 13 and receive four years of OS updates and five years of security patches. The device may be powered by an Exynos 2200 SoC, although the US variant is said to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy S23 FE 5G is speculated to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it may feature a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The battery capacity is rumored to be 4,500mAh and the device is expected to support wired charging at 25W and wireless charging.

The Galaxy S23 FE 5G aims to provide users with a more affordable option while still offering key features and specifications found in the flagship Galaxy S23 series. With its competitive pricing and impressive specifications, it is likely to attract consumers looking for a high-quality smartphone at a lower cost.

Burimet:
– [Burimi 1] (URL)
– [Burimi 2] (URL)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Beteja e gjigantëve të smartfonëve: Pushimi i Samsung me telefonat e palosshëm

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologji

Ridley nxjerr në treg Falcn RS të Re: Një Biçikletë me Performancë Gjithëpërfshirëse

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Teknologji

Kufjet Sony WF-1000XM5 kundër Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Cila është zgjedhja më e mirë?

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Beteja e gjigantëve të smartfonëve: Pushimi i Samsung me telefonat e palosshëm

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Lajme

HAYLOU X1 2023: Kufje të hijshme dhe elegante me veçori mbresëlënëse

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Lajme

Roli i imazhit me dritë të ulët në përmirësimin e lidhjes dixhitale të Amerikës së Veriut

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologji

Ridley nxjerr në treg Falcn RS të Re: Një Biçikletë me Performancë Gjithëpërfshirëse

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments