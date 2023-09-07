Jeta e qytetit

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G tani në dispozicion në variantin e ri të ngjyrave në Indi

Shtator 7, 2023
Samsung has introduced a new colour variant for the Galaxy A54 5G in India, nearly six months after the phone’s initial launch. The new option, called Awesome White, is available in the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. This addition joins the existing colour variants of Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, and Awesome Violet.

The Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and is equipped with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and is powered by an octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The device includes a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of pricing, the new Awesome White variant has the same price as the other colour options. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 40,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 38,999.

Samsung is also offering a cashback of Rs. 2,000 and a bank-based offer of Rs. 2,000 for purchases made using ICICI and SBI bank cards. This brings the starting price of the Galaxy A54 5G down to Rs. 34,999. Additionally, there are exchange discounts and EMI options available.

The Galaxy A54 5G includes various features such as an IP67-certified build, stereo speakers with Dolby technology, and expandable storage of up to 1TB. The phone has received positive reviews for its overall performance and long-lasting battery life.

