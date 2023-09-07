Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Salesforce Testing Slack AI Tool për përmbledhjet dhe kërkimin e kanaleve

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 7, 2023
Salesforce, the company behind popular office communications platform Slack, has announced that they will be testing a new Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool, known as Slack AI. This tool will provide users with channel recaps, allowing for a summarized view of important highlights from any channel.

With this feature, users will be able to draft status reports quickly, identify key points from feedback channels, and improve overall productivity. Additionally, thread summaries will allow users to quickly catch up on important discussions, ensuring that they can jump in with the necessary context.

One of the standout features of Slack AI is its search functionality. Users will not only be able to search through channels and threads, but they can also receive answers to their questions that are accompanied by relevant threads and a summary of messages, files, and channels. The tool can even generate summaries for questions, making it easier for users to catch up on missed information and access relevant files and messages.

Salesforce emphasizes that Slack AI is built on Slack’s existing foundation, ensuring the same security and compliance that users have come to expect. It is also important to note that no customer data will be used to train the AI model, prioritizing privacy and data protection.

The pilot program for Slack AI is set to begin this winter, and interested users can sign up for the waitlist to participate. This innovative tool has the potential to greatly enhance the user experience on Slack, providing users with valuable summaries and improving the efficiency of information retrieval within the platform.

Sources: Salesforce

