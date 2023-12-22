Shkrirja e permafrostit shkakton çlirimin e karbonit në Oqeanin Arktik

A groundbreaking study has revealed that the Arctic Ocean is releasing more carbon into the atmosphere than it is capable of absorbing. This discovery highlights the alarming impact of thawing permafrost and carbon-rich runoff from Canada’s Mackenzie River.

Scientists have long recognized the Arctic Ocean as a vital carbon sink, absorbing up to 180 million metric tons of carbon annually. However, the new study demonstrates that the region is now experiencing a carbon imbalance due to the effects of global warming. With rising temperatures, the Mackenzie River and its delta have faced accelerated melting and thawing, causing significant changes in waterways and landscapes.

To understand the extent of this issue, researchers employed a sophisticated global ocean biogeochemical model called ECCO-Darwin. Developed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, this model simulated the discharge of fresh water and its carbon, nitrogen, and silica content from 2000 to 2019.

The results were alarming. The study found that the Mackenzie River’s carbon dioxide discharge triggered substantial outgassing in the southeastern Beaufort Sea, surpassing the ocean’s capacity to absorb carbon. This led to an annual net release of 0.13 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to the emissions of 28,000 gasoline-powered cars. Interestingly, carbon dioxide release was more pronounced during warmer months when river discharge was high and sea ice was minimal.

While this study focuses on a specific region, it sheds light on the broader environmental changes occurring in the Arctic Ocean. Approximately half of the Arctic Ocean is composed of coastal waters where land meets sea, making the findings of this research crucial to understanding the Arctic carbon cycle. Lead author Clément Bertin emphasized the significance of their model in assessing the contribution of rivers and coastal peripheries to this complex cycle.

Thawing permafrost and the subsequent release of carbon into the Arctic Ocean pose a significant threat to our planet’s delicate carbon balance. As global temperatures continue to rise, it is imperative that we address these environmental changes and work towards finding solutions to mitigate carbon emissions in this vulnerable region.