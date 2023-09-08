Jeta e qytetit

Ridley nxjerr në treg Falcn RS të Re: Një Biçikletë me Performancë Gjithëpërfshirëse

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 8, 2023
Ridley has recently unveiled its latest addition to its bike lineup, the Falcn RS. This new bike is designed to be an all-round performance machine, capable of handling any type of road racing. Ridley aimed to create a bike that combines a lightweight package with aerodynamic benefits.

The Falcn RS has been designed with an emphasis on “aero to weight” ratio, ensuring that the bike is as aerodynamic as possible without adding excess weight. This has been achieved through careful consideration of the bike’s design, avoiding unnecessary material and wild tube shapes. Ridley claims that the Falcn RS offers similar aerodynamic performance to the Noah aero bike but with a weight comparable to the Helium climbing machine.

Weighing just over 100 grams more than the Helium, the Falcn RS boasts an overall weight of around 7.4kg. The frame weighs approximately 825 grams, while the fork comes in at 380 grams. Additionally, the Falcn RS has been designed to accommodate 28mm tires, with the capability of fitting up to 34mm tires, making it suitable for both rough cobbles and smooth tarmac.

Ridley has conducted extensive testing at its own wind tunnel to optimize the aerodynamics of the Falcn RS. The front end of the bike, including the deeper head tube and fork crown, has received particular attention to minimize drag. By introducing turbulence to the flow of air passing over the bike, Ridley claims to have achieved a 10% reduction in drag compared to the original Falcn fork design.

The Falcn RS features a new set of geometry numbers that have been tested by Lotto-Dstny WorldTour riders. Ridley claims that these numbers strike a balance between speed, reactivity, and stability. The bike is equipped with an integrated one-piece Forza carbon fiber stem and handlebar, providing riders with a 75mm reach and 130mm drop, as well as a five-degree flare.

The Falcn RS can be configured with either a 1x or 2x drivetrain and offers a range of customization options, including custom paint and component choices. Currently, the complete bike is available in three models, featuring SRAM Force AXS, Shimano Ultegra Di2, and Shimano 105 Di2 groupsets.

Overall, the Ridley Falcn RS offers a versatile and high-performing option for road riders, with its lightweight design, aerodynamic features, and customizable options.

