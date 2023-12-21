Studiuesit zbulojnë përparim në llogaritjen me efikasitet të energjisë

A team of researchers from Kiel University has made a significant breakthrough in the development of energy-efficient computers inspired by the human brain. By studying the principles of biological information processing, the team has identified key mechanisms and novel materials that could revolutionize electronic systems.

Traditionally, computers process information serially, while the brain processes information in parallel and dynamically. This fundamental difference results in the brain being much faster and more energy-efficient in tasks like pattern recognition. The researchers aim to mimic the brain’s processing abilities by designing electronic components and computer architectures that operate similarly to the network of neurons and synapses in our brains.

The focus of the research lies in developing materials that exhibit dynamic behavior, similar to the three-dimensional structure of the brain. By allowing the arrangement of atoms and particles in these materials to change, the researchers have created a level of plasticity necessary for learning and memory processes. They have identified seven basic principles that computer hardware must fulfill to simulate the brain’s information processing capabilities.

While the developed materials fulfill several of these principles, the researchers acknowledge that the “ultimate” material that fully meets all requirements has yet to be discovered. Nevertheless, the combination of these materials with existing technologies opens up new possibilities beyond the limits of traditional silicon technology.

The research team’s findings have significant implications for industries and society as computing power demands continue to increase. Strategies like miniaturization of electronics are reaching their technical limits, making the development of energy-efficient computing solutions a priority. By leveraging biologically inspired information processing, these breakthrough technologies could pave the way for new horizons in computing.

One notable discovery from the research team involves the behavior of special granular networks made of silver-gold nanoparticles. When an electrical signal is applied, these networks exhibit a balance between stability and rapid conductivity changes, similar to the brain’s criticality between plasticity and stability. The team also demonstrated the ability to change network paths using zinc oxide nanoparticles and electrochemically formed metal filaments, showcasing the potential of these materials for brain-like computing.

By understanding the fundamental principles of the brain and developing innovative materials, the researchers have laid the foundation for a new era of energy-efficient computing. With continued advancements in this field, we can expect computers that not only match but surpass the processing capabilities of the human brain.