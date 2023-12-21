SpaceX Launch Delays Push Back Commercial Moon Lander’s Liftoff

Intuitive Machines, a company aiming to launch its robotic IM-1 mission to the moon, will have to wait an additional month due to multiple SpaceX launch delays. Originally scheduled for liftoff no earlier than January 12, 2024, the new launch window is now set to begin in mid-February. According to Intuitive representatives, the delays are a result of unfavorable weather conditions causing shifts in SpaceX’s launch manifest.

The IM-1 mission is significant as it could potentially be the first commercial mission to the moon’s surface, particularly the south pole. However, this title depends on the launch timeline of the Peregrine lander created by Astrobotic Technology. As of now, the Peregrine lander is scheduled to fly on January 8 aboard United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket.

Intuitive Machines has emphasized that its spacecraft is ready for launch and is only waiting for the availability of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and the opening of the launch window. Once launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, the Nova-C lander will aim to touch down at the rim of Malapert A, a crater near the lunar south pole, under specific lighting conditions.

Private companies attempting lunar landings have faced challenges in recent years, with few successful attempts. However, NASA hopes to make commercial landings a regular occurrence in the near future. Both the IM-1 and Peregrine missions are funded under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services program, aiming to support future crewed landings as part of the Artemis program. Artemis 3, the first human mission, is currently targeted for the moon’s south pole in 2025 or 2026, although the Government Accountability Office suggests a more realistic target of 2027. Artemis 2, featuring four astronauts circling the moon, is expected no earlier than late 2024.