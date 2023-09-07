Jeta e qytetit

IndiGo ofron zbritje deri në 10% në fluturime për shitje Janmashtami

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
IndiGo, one of India’s leading airlines, has launched its Janmashtami sale, providing attractive discounts for customers. Passengers can enjoy discounts of up to 10% on flights between September 14 and March 31. However, to take advantage of these discounts, customers must book their flights at least 7 days in advance of their travel date.

This promotion caters to both domestic and international travelers, including IndiGo’s codeshare connections, giving passengers a wide range of options for their exciting journeys. The company aims to make travel more accessible and affordable for everyone.

To further enhance the travel experience, IndiGo is also offering a prepaid discount of up to 50% on seat selection. These initiatives aim to provide customers with unforgettable moments and foster stronger connections with the airline.

In addition to this sale, IndiGo has announced one-time waivers for passengers traveling to or from Delhi during the G20 Summit, which the city will host on September 9 and 10. These waivers are in response to the traffic restrictions imposed in the city during the summit.

IndiGo’s Janmashtami sale coincides with the 5,250th birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, according to Vedic chronology. The sale period began on Wednesday night and will continue until Saturday, offering customers ample time to plan their journeys and take advantage of the discounts.

Overall, IndiGo’s Janmashtami sale provides an excellent opportunity for travelers to save money on their flights and embark on memorable journeys. By offering discounts and additional benefits, IndiGo remains committed to setting new industry standards and ensuring customer satisfaction.

Burimet:
– HT News Desk

