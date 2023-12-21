Breakthrough Methane Eradication System Shows Promise in Combating Global Warming

A newly developed system called the Methane Eradication Photochemical System (MEPS) could revolutionize efforts to combat global warming by efficiently removing low concentrations of methane from the air. Methane, the second-largest contributor to human-caused global warming, is approximately 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere.

The MEPS was developed by researchers in Denmark who sought to address the challenge of reducing methane emissions, which are responsible for 0.5°C of global warming since pre-industrial times. Existing technologies for carbon capture are not effective in capturing low concentrations of methane, making it crucial to find innovative solutions.

The MEPS utilizes a photoreactor that generates chlorine atoms in the gas phase to break down methane. This method, known as gas-phase advanced oxidation, uses UV light to generate reactive hydroxyl radicals, which then break down the methane molecules. By swapping hydroxyl for chlorine, the system significantly improves its efficiency in removing methane.

The potential impact of reducing methane emissions is significant. The United Nations Environment Program estimates that cutting methane emissions by 45% this decade could immediately slow the rate of global warming and reduce the increase in global temperature by 0.3°C by 2040.

The researchers conducted tests using a laboratory prototype of the MEPS, which successfully eliminated 58% of methane from air with a concentration of 55 ppm. Since then, they have further improved the removal efficiency to 88%. The next step is to scale up the system and build a field prototype that can be tested in real-world conditions, such as at biogas plants and dairy farms.

“We are hopeful that the MEPS technology will provide a viable solution for point source emissions from cattle stalls, wastewater treatment facilities, and biogas plants,” said study author Matthew Stanley Johnson. “By stopping the sources of methane emissions, we can effectively reduce its presence in the atmosphere in the near term and mitigate the impact of global warming.”

The development of technologies like MEPS demonstrates the ongoing efforts to address the urgent issue of climate change and find innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.