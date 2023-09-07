Jeta e qytetit

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
Studimi zbulon se THC-O-Acetate nuk shkakton përvoja të rëndësishme psikodelike, paralajmëron shqetësime të mundshme shëndetësore

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University at Buffalo has found that THC-O-acetate, a cannabinoid derived from delta-8 THC, does not induce significant psychedelic experiences, despite claims of its similarities to LSD or psilocybin mushrooms. Additionally, the study warns of potential health concerns associated with THC-O-acetate due to its acetate composition, which can produce toxic gas when heated and has the potential for contamination in products.

The cannabis plant contains approximately 100 cannabinoids or chemical compounds, many of which have yet to be fully explored by science. The two most well-known cannabinoids, THC and CBD, have undergone extensive research. However, newer cannabinoids like THC-O-acetate have been gaining attention, with claims of its psychedelic effects circulating on social media platforms and online communities.

The study conducted by the University at Buffalo is the first to examine the alleged psychedelic effects of THC-O-acetate. Researchers found that THC-O-acetate does not produce significant psychedelic experiences. Participants in the study reported experiences of moderate relaxation, euphoria, and pain relief, but not the intense psychedelic experiences often associated with substances like LSD or psilocybin mushrooms.

Researchers caution that users and consumers should exercise caution with THC-O-acetate due to its acetate composition, which can produce toxic gas when heated. The study also warns of potential contamination in products containing THC-O-acetate.

The findings of this study add to the growing body of research on cannabinoids and their effects. Understanding the effects and potential risks of lesser-known cannabinoids like THC-O-acetate is crucial for public health and safety.

Burimet:
– University at Buffalo: Journal of Psychoactive Drugs
– Definitions of cannabinoids and CBD from NIH: National Institute on Drug Abuse

