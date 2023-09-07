Jeta e qytetit

Payday 3: Një pasardhës i shumëpritur i një loje të dashur për vjedhje

Robert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
Payday 3: Një pasardhës i shumëpritur i një loje të dashur për vjedhje

Last month, Starbreeze Studios released Payday 3, the highly anticipated successor to the popular FPS heist game, Payday 2. Dexerto had the opportunity to try out the game and get a closer look at its mechanics and features.

Despite not being familiar with the Payday series, the author found it easy to jump into Payday 3 and play alongside other attendees. The game offers a balanced experience that welcomes newcomers while still providing challenges for returning players.

The gameplay preview consisted of two missions: a quick bank heist and a larger job in and around a warehouse. Each mission offered a distinct gameplay experience, showcasing the variety of maps and future additions to the game.

In Payday 3, every move and action feels risky and requires careful consideration. Players must plan their approach to each level, whether it be a stealthy infiltration or a guns-blazing assault. The game rewards strategic thinking and teamwork.

Payday 3 offers a wide range of options for players, including different guns and cosmetic items. Experimenting with different loadouts and customizing masks adds to the fun and replayability of the game.

With its strong foundation and plans for ongoing support, Payday 3 looks set to continue the success of its predecessor and keep fans engaged for years to come.

Burimet: Dexerto

Robert Andrew

