Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Versioni për desktop i Google Chrome merr një pamje të re për 15-vjetorin e tij

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 8, 2023
Versioni për desktop i Google Chrome merr një pamje të re për 15-vjetorin e tij

Google Chrome, the world’s most used web browser, is receiving a fresh look for its 15th anniversary. The new design will be rolled out in the coming weeks to celebrate the milestone. The update is based on Google’s in-house ‘Material You’ design language, and it aims to make browsing on Chrome easier, quicker, and safer.

The new look of Google Chrome includes refreshed icons that emphasize legibility, as well as new color palettes that complement tabs and toolbar. The browser is also better integrated with operating systems, allowing Chrome preferences to adapt to OS-level settings such as dark and light modes.

In addition to the visual changes, Google has made several improvements to enhance user experience. These include a more comprehensive menu for faster access to extensions, Translate, Password Manager, and other features. The Web Store has also been redesigned and will now feature new extension categories like AI-powered and Editors’ spotlight, along with personalized recommendations.

On the security front, Google has expanded Safety Check to extensions. This feature ensures that the browser can identify recently unpublished, policy-violating, or potentially malicious extensions. Moreover, Google has introduced new search features to facilitate easier browsing. Users can now select the ‘Search this page with Google’ option to access related searches, learn more about a page’s source, or initiate a new search.

To enhance security, Google has upgraded its Safe Browsing feature. This allows Chrome to check websites against the company’s database of ‘bad-known’ sites in real-time, resulting in faster threat identification and prevention. The improved Safe Browsing is expected to provide 25% better protection against malware and phishing threats.

With these updates, Google aims to continue providing users with a seamless browsing experience while prioritizing safety and convenience.

Burimet:
– Google Chrome Blog, official website

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ lançohet në Kinë me veçori mbresëlënëse

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologji

Rreziqet e privatësisë së AI dhe Big Tech

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologji

Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited siguron kontratën për projektin e autostradës në Maharashtra

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia

Ke humbur

Lajme

Si Norvegjia po udhëheq rrugën në inovacionin e tregtisë elektronike

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologji

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ lançohet në Kinë me veçori mbresëlënëse

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Shkencë

Shkencëtarët rritin veshkat e humanizuara brenda embrioneve të derrit

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologji

Rreziqet e privatësisë së AI dhe Big Tech

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments