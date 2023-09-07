E ardhmja e telefonave inteligjentë: AI në pajisje dhe nevoja për përmirësime

The upcoming release of Apple’s newest iPhones has sparked anticipation in tech enthusiasts. However, with incremental improvements becoming the norm, some are questioning the need for constant smartphone upgrades.

While advancements in technology have undeniably made our devices more powerful and accessible, the smartphone industry is experiencing a slowdown in sales. People are less inclined to purchase new phones when their current devices already meet their needs.

But what if there was a game-changing innovation that would revolutionize smartphones and compel users to upgrade? Qualcomm, a leading chip manufacturer for smartphones, is hinting at just that with their focus on on-device AI.

On-device AI refers to the ability of smartphones to perform AI-powered tasks without relying on data centers. This technology offers privacy benefits by keeping data processing on the device itself. Additionally, it reduces costs associated with cloud computing, making AI services more accessible and affordable for users.

Qualcomm is not the only company exploring this concept. Google and Meta are also investing in on-device AI experiences, utilizing Qualcomm chips to power their innovations. While the specific applications of on-device AI in smartphones are not yet clear, the potential for a paradigm shift in how we use our devices is intriguing.

Imagine a future where smartphones can seamlessly run AI software without the need for an internet connection or additional fees. This kind of innovation could redefine the capabilities of smartphones, similar to how the App Store transformed our expectations a decade ago.

However, it remains uncertain how long it will take for this future to become a reality. In the meantime, it is advisable to hold onto your current phone unless necessary. Repair options for smartphones are improving, and the next year’s models are likely to offer even more significant advancements.

The era of frequent, life-changing device upgrades may be behind us, but the prospect of on-device AI presents an exciting opportunity for the future of smartphones. Only time will tell how this technology will shape the industry.

