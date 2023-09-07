Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Megan Fox në Voice Nitara në Mortal Kombat 1

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
Megan Fox në Voice Nitara në Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 has announced that Nitara will be returning as a playable character, with Megan Fox providing the voice for the vampire. Nitara last appeared in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon in 2006, making her comeback after a long absence from the series.

Nitara, a member of the Moroi vampire race from the Realm of Vaeternus, is motivated by the desire to free her world from Outworld’s control. In a trailer for her character, Megan Fox describes Nitara as both evil and good, highlighting her efforts to save her people. Fox expressed her appreciation for the character, stating that she resonates with the vampire archetype.

In the game, Nitara utilizes her wings for aerial advantage, as well as using her claws and fangs to inflict damage on her enemies. Fox also revealed in an interview with People Magazine that she is skilled at gaming and managed to consistently defeat her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, in Mortal Kombat matches.

Aside from her role in Mortal Kombat 1, Megan Fox has also participated in a marketing campaign for Diablo 4, narrating player deaths as they faced off against enemies in Sanctuary.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. In related news, co-creator Ed Boon expressed a desire to work on something different in the future, indicating a potential shift away from the Mortal Kombat series.

Burimet:
– Mortal Kombat 1 trailer
– People Magazine interview

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Bashkimi me Kolektivin Freestar në Starfield: Një udhëzues

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologji

Codezero lançon Betën Publike të Produktit Flagship, duke përshpejtuar zhvillimin e softuerit

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologji

Pse Starfield nuk ka automjete tokësore, sipas Todd Howard

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Bashkimi me Kolektivin Freestar në Starfield: Një udhëzues

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologji

Codezero lançon Betën Publike të Produktit Flagship, duke përshpejtuar zhvillimin e softuerit

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologji

Pse Starfield nuk ka automjete tokësore, sipas Todd Howard

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Teknologji

Rrumbullakët e rrufesë së Jim Cramer: Zgjedhjet dhe paralajmërimet e aksioneve

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments