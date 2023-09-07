Nintendo zbulon detaje rreth Switch 2 në Gamescom 2023

Nintendo reportedly unveiled its next-gen console, the Switch 2, during a closed-door presentation at gamescom 2023. The company showcased the power of the new console by demonstrating a “souped up” version of the popular launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, there is no information suggesting that the game will be re-released for the Switch 2.

According to reports, Nintendo also exhibited Epic’s tech demo, The Matrix Awakens, running on hardware that aligns with the specifications the company is aiming for with its future console. The demo showcased features such as Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology and ray tracing, providing visuals comparable to those seen on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

The Switch 2, expected to launch in the second half of 2024, retains the portability of its predecessor but features an LCD screen instead of an OLED screen to keep costs down. It also includes a cartridge slot for physical game copies. However, it remains unclear whether the new console will be backwards compatible with Nintendo Switch games.

Nintendo’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, stated earlier this year that the company is not currently considering new hardware until the 2023/24 financial year. Despite a decline in Switch sales, with 18 million units sold in the last financial year compared to 23 million the previous year, Nintendo plans to focus on bolstering demand for the existing console.

Rumors about a new Nintendo console have been circulating for years, suggesting improved graphics similar to the PlayStation 4 and its Pro model. However, no official information has been released regarding the specifics of the upcoming hardware.

Nintendo has also announced a range of games scheduled for release on the Switch before the end of the fiscal year. These titles include Detective Pikachu Returns, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, WarioWare: Move It!, a Super Mario RPG remake, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet DLC, an enhanced version of Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, and an untitled Princess Peach game. The highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 is still listed as a Nintendo Switch game.

Source: Eurogamer, VGC

Përkufizime:

– DLSS: Deep Learning Super Sampling is a rendering technique that uses artificial intelligence to upscale lower-resolution images, resulting in improved visual quality.

– Ray Tracing: A rendering technique that simulates the behavior of light as it interacts with virtual objects, creating more realistic lighting effects.

– OLED: Organic Light-Emitting Diode is a display technology that provides high contrast, vibrant colors, and deeper blacks compared to LCD screens.

Burimet:

– Eurogamer: [URL]

– VGC: [URL]