Fibra e re izoluese e frymëzuar nga gëzofi i ariut polar ofron mbrojtje revolucionare ndaj të ftohtit

Scientists have recently unveiled a groundbreaking development in the field of thermal insulation. Inspired by the structure of polar bear fur, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have created a new fiber that can be used to knit jumpers capable of shielding wearers from extreme cold. This washable and durable fiber provides exceptional thermal insulation at a fraction of the thickness required for conventional sweaters.

The success of this innovative fiber lies in its imitation of the core-shell structure found in polar bear fur. Through their studies, scientists have discovered that polar bears’ fur offers outstanding thermal insulation while maintaining strength and flexibility. Taking cues from this natural design, the researchers developed a strong polymeric aerogel fiber called EAF. The fiber consists of encapsulated pores within a thin, stretchable rubber layer.

One of the most significant advantages of the EAF fiber is its remarkable stretchability. Unlike traditional fibers that only achieve approximately 2% strain, the EAF fiber can stretch up to 1,000%, making it highly versatile and durable. Tests also revealed that the fiber’s insulation properties remain largely unaffected even after 10,000 repeated stretching cycles at 100% strain.

In addition to its insulation performance, the EAF fiber is also washable and dyeable, ensuring practicality and customization options for users. To showcase its capabilities, scientists crafted a thin sweater from the EAF fibers that was approximately one-fifth the thickness of a down jacket. Remarkably, this sweater provided comparable insulation, highlighting the potential for the development of multifunctional fibers that can be manufactured at scale using simple processes.

Overall, this groundbreaking development offers a promising avenue in cold protection technology. By drawing inspiration from the natural world, scientists have devised a fiber that not only offers exceptional thermal insulation but also demonstrates washability, stretchability, and suitability for knitting and weaving. With further research and development, this new insulating fiber could revolutionize the way we combat extreme cold in various applications and industries.