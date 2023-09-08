Jeta e qytetit

Microsoft do të mbulojë dëmet ligjore për pretendimet për shkelje të së drejtës së autorit mbi përmbajtjen e krijuar nga AI

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 8, 2023
Microsoft do të mbulojë dëmet ligjore për pretendimet për shkelje të së drejtës së autorit mbi përmbajtjen e krijuar nga AI

Microsoft has announced that it will assume responsibility for legal damages on behalf of customers using its artificial intelligence (AI) products if they are sued for copyright infringement claims on the output generated by such systems. The company stated that it will cover potential legal risks arising from third-party claims as long as customers use the built-in “guardrails and content filters” in its products.

With the increasing use of generative AI technology, concerns have been raised about the ability of these systems to generate content without proper referencing to original authors. Microsoft, which heavily relies on GenAI for its growth and has incorporated the technology into various products like cloud services, Search, and enterprise productivity software, aims to address these concerns and reinforce confidence in the use of AI.

The company’s Copilot Copyright Commitment specifically extends the existing intellectual property indemnification coverage to copyright claims related to the use of Microsoft’s AI-powered assistants called Copilots and Bing Chat Enterprise. By providing this coverage, Microsoft aims to reduce the likelihood of AI returning infringing content and safeguard its customers from potential legal repercussions.

Microsoft’s focus on AI technology demonstrates its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and assisting customers in various industries. With this pledge to cover legal damages for copyright infringement claims, the company aims to provide a safer and more secure environment for users to benefit from the capabilities of AI technology.

By Mamfo Breshia

