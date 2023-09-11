Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Microsoft prezanton angazhimin e të drejtave të autorit Copilot për të mbrojtur përdoruesit

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 11, 2023
Microsoft prezanton angazhimin e të drejtave të autorit Copilot për të mbrojtur përdoruesit

Microsoft has recently announced the Copilot Copyright Commitment, which aims to safeguard Copilot customers from copyright infringement claims. Under this commitment, if a third-party sues a commercial customer for copyright infringement related to the use of Microsoft’s Copilots or the output they generate, Microsoft will take on the legal defense and cover any damages and legal fees.

The initiative covers various services, including Microsoft 365 Copilot for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, GitHub Copilot, and Bing Chat Enterprise. Microsoft wants to provide clarity to customers who use Copilot services and the output they produce, assuring them that they need not worry about potential copyright claims.

Microsoft acknowledges the concerns surrounding copyright when using generative AI output. Authors and artists are naturally concerned about how their work is used to train AI models. However, Microsoft wants to address these concerns by taking responsibility for any legal risks associated with copyright challenges.

The commitment is particularly noteworthy as Microsoft itself faced a Copilot copyright lawsuit last year. The lawsuit alleged that Microsoft, GitHub, and partner OpenAI scraped public code to train their machine learning model, Codex, and Copilot programming assistant. Microsoft believes that the lawsuit does not specify any copyrighted works that were misused and highlights the concept of fair use, which permits the unlicensed use of copyrighted works in certain situations.

Microsoft emphasizes its sensitivity towards authors’ concerns and recognizes that generative AI raises new public policy issues. The company asserts that it is crucial for authors to retain control over their rights under copyright law and receive fair compensation for their creations.

In addition, Microsoft has implemented filters and other technologies to reduce the chances of Copilots generating infringing content. To qualify for indemnity coverage, customers must use the provided guardrails and content filters. Furthermore, customers cannot input data into a Copilot service if they lack the appropriate rights to use it.

It’s important to note that Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment does not impact the company’s stance on claiming intellectual property rights in the outputs of its Copilot services.

Burimet:
microsoft

By Gabriel Botha

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Pulat e mollëve të bëra në shtëpi do të shiten në Festivalin e Apple

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologji

Teknike: Apple rrit linjën e produkteve me përmirësime emocionuese

Shtator 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologji

Thunderbolt 5 vjen në 2024: Një ndryshim i mundshëm i lojës për Apple

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Astronautët rusë dhe amerikanë ankorohen me Stacionin Ndërkombëtar Hapësinor mes tensioneve mbi Ukrainën

Shtator 16, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Pulat e mollëve të bëra në shtëpi do të shiten në Festivalin e Apple

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Teknike: Apple rrit linjën e produkteve me përmirësime emocionuese

Shtator 16, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Shkencë

SpaceX vendos me sukses 22 satelitë Starlink nga Kepi Canaveral

Shtator 16, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments