Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

MagLight: Një aksesor i telefonit inteligjent që ndryshon lojën për entuziastët e fotografisë

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 8, 2023
MagLight: Një aksesor i telefonit inteligjent që ndryshon lojën për entuziastët e fotografisë

Moonside has unveiled its latest innovative product, the MagLight, a MagSafe power bank that features a built-in RGB light strip. Designed to enhance both smartphone charging and photography capabilities, this accessory addresses the need for superior lighting in smartphone photography.

The MagLight is equipped with a 4000mAh battery that powers not only the LED lights but also charges the smartphone. The dynamic LED strips can be used with both the front and primary cameras, providing dramatically improved photos in low-light conditions. Android users can also utilize the MagLight with the help of magnetic stickers that make their devices MagSafe compatible.

With its 67 LEDs, the MagLight offers versatile lighting options. Users can control each LED individually, adjusting brightness, color temperature, and choosing from 16 million colors. The lights can be used for warm and cool white settings for natural-looking selfies, vibrant colors for artistic photography, or even for long-exposure light painting. Additionally, the lights can be synchronized with music for a concert-like experience. The MagLight also functions as a torch or ambient light and can integrate with smart homes.

Aside from its lighting capabilities, the MagLight serves as a reliable power bank. Measuring only 14mm in thickness, the device attaches through strong N52 neodymium magnets to MagSafe iPhones or other phones with compatible magnetic ring attachments. It wirelessly charges the device with a solid 15W output and provides a full smartphone charge with its 4000mAh Li-ion battery.

Moonside offers additional accessories for the MagLight, such as the MagFlip, a fold-out stand that can be used as a kickstand or a stand for the light alone. The MagPod, a sleek aluminum adapter, comes with an adjustable tripod for stable photography and videography. The MagLight is currently available at a discounted price, starting at HK$610 ($78 USD) or as part of a creative bundle for HK$810 ($103 USD) that includes the MagPod and MagFlip. The product is set to ship globally starting in October, accompanied by a 1-year warranty.

Burimet: Moonside

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Ridley nxjerr në treg Falcn RS të Re: Një Biçikletë me Performancë Gjithëpërfshirëse

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Teknologji

Kufjet Sony WF-1000XM5 kundër Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Cila është zgjedhja më e mirë?

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologji

Përmirësoni automjetin tuaj me kompletin e kamerës kthimi me valë AUTO-VOX CS-2

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ke humbur

Lajme

Roli i imazhit me dritë të ulët në përmirësimin e lidhjes dixhitale të Amerikës së Veriut

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologji

Ridley nxjerr në treg Falcn RS të Re: Një Biçikletë me Performancë Gjithëpërfshirëse

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Kufjet Sony WF-1000XM5 kundër Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Cila është zgjedhja më e mirë?

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Përmirësoni automjetin tuaj me kompletin e kamerës kthimi me valë AUTO-VOX CS-2

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments