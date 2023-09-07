Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Listat e softuerit japonez: Pikmin 4 zë sërish vendin e parë

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 7, 2023
Listat e softuerit japonez: Pikmin 4 zë sërish vendin e parë

The latest Japanese physical charts from Famitsu have been released, revealing the top-selling games in the country. Once again, Pikmin 4 has captured the top spot with 34,240 copies sold. This Nintendo Switch title continues to dominate the standings, pushing last week’s victors, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, down to second and fourth place on PlayStation 5 and 4, respectively.

Other notable entries in the top ten include Tears of the Kingdom in fifth place and Mario Party Superstars in ninth place. It’s worth mentioning that perennial favorites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet continue to sell well.

In terms of hardware, the Switch OLED Model remains the best-selling system, moving another 63,305 units in the past week. The PlayStation 5 follows closely behind in second place with 48,588 units sold. The Switch Lite takes third place within the Switch family, while the OG Switch model comes in fourth.

The Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, and Xbox Series X also make appearances on the chart, albeit with lower sales numbers. Finally, the New 2DS LL manages to sell 37 units this week.

Overall, this week’s charts illustrate the ongoing popularity of Nintendo Switch titles in Japan, with Pikmin 4 securing its position at the top once again.

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Aksionet e Apple bien pasi Kina kufizon përdorimin e iPhone në punë

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Teknologji

Overwatch 2 prezanton mjeshtërinë e heroit: Një modalitet i ri me një lojtar

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Teknologji

Njeriu i rërës: Sezoni i plotë i parë që vjen në formate dixhitale dhe fizike

Shtator 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Listat e softuerit japonez: Pikmin 4 zë sërish vendin e parë

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Thyerja e Blockchain: Çfarë duhet të dini

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Një shfaqje e lavdishme e yjeve në grumbullimin globular Terzan 12

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Aksionet e Apple bien pasi Kina kufizon përdorimin e iPhone në punë

Shtator 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments