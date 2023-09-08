Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Studimi i ri zbulon lidhjen midis përdorimit të tepërt të telefonit inteligjent dhe çrregullimeve të gjumit

ByRobert Andrew

Shtator 8, 2023
Studimi i ri zbulon lidhjen midis përdorimit të tepërt të telefonit inteligjent dhe çrregullimeve të gjumit

A recent study has discovered a concerning link between excessive smartphone use and sleep disorders. Conducted by researchers from the Sleep Research Foundation, the study aimed to investigate the impact of smartphone usage on sleep quality and overall well-being.

The study analyzed data from over 1,000 participants and found a significant correlation between the amount of time spent on smartphones and the development of sleep disorders. Participants who reported using their smartphones for extended periods before bedtime were more likely to experience difficulties falling asleep and disrupted sleep patterns.

This is particularly alarming considering the widespread use of smartphones in today’s society. With the increasing dependence on these devices for communication, entertainment, and work-related activities, people are finding it increasingly difficult to disconnect from their smartphones before bedtime, leading to a negative impact on their sleep health.

The blue light emitted by smartphones is believed to be a contributing factor to the disrupted sleep patterns. The blue light suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles, making it harder for individuals to fall asleep. In addition, the constant stimulation of the brain caused by engaging with smartphones can lead to heightened levels of stress and anxiety, further worsening sleep quality.

Experts recommend implementing strategies to reduce smartphone use before bedtime, such as setting limits on screen time, using blue light filters, and establishing a technology-free period before sleep. Taking these steps can improve sleep quality and overall well-being.

In conclusion, this study highlights the detrimental effects of excessive smartphone use on sleep and emphasizes the importance of establishing healthy bedtime routines. By implementing measures to limit smartphone use before bed, individuals can not only improve their sleep but also enhance their overall quality of life.

Përkufizime:
– Sleep disorders: Conditions that interfere with the normal pattern of sleep, causing distress or impairment in everyday functioning.
– Melatonin: A hormone produced by the pineal gland that regulates sleep-wake cycles.

Source: Sleep Research Foundation.

By Robert Andrew

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Një orë inteligjente premium me dizajn klasik

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia
Teknologji

Lojtari krijon anije "të pamposhtur" në Starfield

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologji

Rëndësia e rinovimit në kohë të sigurimit të makinave në Indi

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Ke humbur

Shkencë

Kimistët gjermanë prezantojnë metodën e avancuar të ndarjes së ujit për prodhimin e hidrogjenit

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Lajme

Thomas, motori i tankeve shfaqet në tiparin e ndërtimit të anijeve të Starfield

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Lajme

Si po transformon teknologjia sektorët e telekomunikacionit, celularit dhe brezit të gjerë në Malavi

Shtator 8, 2023 0 Comments
Teknologji

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Një orë inteligjente premium me dizajn klasik

Shtator 8, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments