Seria e ardhshme e iPhone 15: Karakteristikat, çmimet dhe dizajni i pritshëm

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is set to launch on September 12th, with Apple expected to unveil at least four new devices. While the company has remained tight-lipped about the features, leaks and rumors have given us some insights into what we can expect.

In terms of pricing, the standard iPhone 15 model and the Plus version are likely to be offered at similar price points as their predecessors. However, there is a possibility of a slight price increase. The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be priced at $1,099, while the Pro Max could come with a price tag of $1,299. In India, these models may start at Rs 1,39,900 and Rs 1,59,900 respectively.

In terms of design, the iPhone 15 series is expected to share similarities with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. One notable change is the introduction of a dual punch-hole notch design for the front camera. Additionally, Apple might replace the current Lightning port with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Another interesting design change is the replacement of the Mute switch with a new Action button, which will provide easy access to various functions. As for the display, the standard and Pro models are likely to feature a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus and Pro Max models might sport a larger 6.7-inch OLED display.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are expected to be powered by the new A17 chipset manufactured on a 3-nanometer process, while the standard models could feature the A16 chip. The rear cameras of the iPhone 15 series are said to offer a significant upgrade, with the standard models rumored to have 48-megapixel cameras. The Pro Max variant might even include a periscope lens for up to 5-6x optical zoom.

Furthermore, Apple is reportedly introducing larger batteries in the iPhone 15 series. The standard version is expected to have a 3,877mAh battery, while the Pro model could feature a 3,650mAh battery. The Pro Max is rumored to have a massive 4,852mAh battery. There are also speculations that some models might support up to 35W fast charging.

Overall, the iPhone 15 series promises exciting new features and improvements compared to its predecessors. As the launch date approaches, Apple enthusiasts worldwide eagerly await the official announcement.

