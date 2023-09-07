Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Çipi i ri Meteor Lake i Intel-it merr frymëzim nga M1 dhe M2 të Apple

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
Çipi i ri Meteor Lake i Intel-it merr frymëzim nga M1 dhe M2 të Apple

Intel has introduced its new Meteor Lake chip, drawing inspiration from Apple’s M1 and M2 chips. This compact processor includes LPDDR5X memory within the chip package, a move aimed at enhancing performance and reducing the overall size of devices. The chip features 16GB LPDDR5X-7500 memory from Samsung, resembling Apple’s latest ARM M2 chips.

The Meteor Lake chip, utilizing Intel’s Foveros technology, consists of multiple tiles combined. Currently, this architecture is primarily intended for mobile applications such as laptops. Although it may appear that Intel is emulating Apple’s approach, it is important to note that this chip package is an extension of advanced packaging technologies used by Intel, TSMC, and Samsung. While Apple was the first to implement this configuration at scale, Intel has been exploring integrated memory solutions for several years.

The advantages of this chip package are evident for thin and light laptops. It is significantly smaller than traditional processor packages, with memory integrated into the chip, leading to improved efficiency and performance. However, a drawback is that if the memory encounters a fault, the entire chip must be replaced. Nevertheless, this is not a major concern since the memory is often soldered down, along with the processor, in ultra-thin devices. In gaming laptops, the memory is typically user-replaceable, unlike the motherboard.

In addition, there are indications of a potential collaboration between Samsung and Intel on a project called ‘Cache DRAM.’ This involves hoisting RAM chips onto an Intel chip package. While details are limited, this technology suggests the possibility of exciting memory configurations in the future. It could also serve as a means for Intel to compete with AMD’s 3D V-Cache processors on desktop chips.

Today, there is ample opportunity for innovative processor configurations. Intel employs Foveros and EMIB technologies, TSMC leverages advanced packaging under the 3DFabric umbrella, and Samsung utilizes various I-Cube, 2.5D, and 2D packaging technologies. These advancements enable more customizable and closely integrated chips, opening doors to a world of possibilities.

Burimet:
- Pajisjet e Tomit
– Naver
– Revegnus on X

