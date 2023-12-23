Artificial Intelligence Finds Inspiration in Nature

Summary: Nature continues to inspire technological advancements as researchers look to mimic the navigation abilities of insects and the water-collecting properties of spider webs. These innovations, which have the potential to address environmental challenges, demonstrate the robustness and efficiency of natural systems.

Insects have long been admired for their navigational skills, particularly their ability to use the intensity and polarization of sunlight to find their way. Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have replicated the eye structure of ants and bees to create a compass that can estimate the sun’s location, even on cloudy days. Unlike traditional compasses that rely on Earth’s magnetic field, this insect-inspired compass is not easily disturbed by electronic noise. With further development, it could be transformed into a compact and lightweight product available for widespread use.

Drawing inspiration from spider webs, scientists have also developed a fabric that can collect drinking water from morning mist. The artificial threads, based on the silky threads of a spider web, mimic the intricate “spindle-knots” that allow water droplets to move and collect. This technology could play a crucial role in regions suffering from water scarcity, once it can be mass-produced. The potential to collect water on a considerable scale offers a promising solution to address water shortages.

Nature’s ingenuity goes beyond insects and spiders. Researchers have also created an inflatable robot that can “grow” in the direction of light or heat. Taking inspiration from plants, this technology has the potential to be used in various applications, including search and rescue missions and environmental monitoring.

The study of nature has always provided valuable insights and solutions. As Evripidis Gkanias, a researcher at the University of Edinburgh, explains, the solutions provided by nature have evolved over billions of years and have stood the test of time. Artificial intelligence can benefit greatly from the robustness and efficiency of natural systems. By studying and replicating nature’s mechanisms, scientists and engineers can continue to develop innovative technologies that tackle environmental challenges and improve the world we live in.