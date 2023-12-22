Duke parë Universin e Fshehur: Teleskopi Fermi zbulon shfaqjen e dritës kozmike

Summary: NASA’s Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope has been capturing stunning images of the invisible light that permeates our Universe. By using gamma radiation technology, the telescope allows scientists to observe energetic sources such as supernova remnants, pulsar stars, and blazar galaxies. The recently compiled timelapse of Fermi’s data provides a mesmerizing glimpse into the cosmic light show hidden from our human eyes.

The vast majority of light in the Universe lies beyond the reach of human vision. Our eyes can only perceive a small portion of the spectrum, leaving the rest, from long radio waves to short gamma rays, invisible. However, with the aid of advanced telescope technology, we are able to explore these unseen dimensions of light.

One such groundbreaking instrument is NASA’s Fermi Gamma-Ray Space Telescope. Launched in 2008, Fermi has been tirelessly peering into the cosmos to study the sources of gamma radiation. This highly energetic light is emitted by celestial phenomena like supernova remnants, pulsars, and quasar and blazar galaxies, which are powered by supermassive black holes.

Gamma radiation is not visible from Earth’s surface due to the blocking effect of our atmosphere. To overcome this obstacle, Fermi was strategically positioned in space to observe this elusive light. The timelapse of data collected by Fermi reveals a breathtaking display of cosmic phenomena, spanning a period of over a decade.

An intriguing sight in the timelapse is the Sun, continuously arcing across the screen. While the Sun emits relatively dim gamma radiation, it is not the source of this light itself. Instead, the interaction between cosmic radiation particles and the Sun’s atmosphere produces gamma radiation.

Most of the gamma-ray sources detected by Fermi are blazar galaxies. These distant galaxies are home to active supermassive black holes that feed on surrounding dust and gas. The gamma radiation observed by Fermi originates from powerful jets of material that are ejected at extreme speeds from the poles of these black holes. In the case of blazar galaxies, one of these jets is directed straight toward Earth, making them appear much brighter than other galaxies.

The Fermi timelapse also showcases intense gamma-ray flares from the Milky Way, caused by near-light-speed jets from supermassive black holes in distant galaxies. These eruptions occurred millions to billions of years ago, and their light is only now reaching Fermi as we witness these cosmic events.

While the timelapse may not capture shorter bursts, such as gamma-ray bursts from supernovae, Fermi’s data is meticulously analyzed by scientists who are dedicated to uncovering the secrets of the Universe. Originally planned to operate for only 5 to 10 years, Fermi has surpassed expectations, continuing its mission for over 15.5 years and counting. With every detection, Fermi brings us closer to understanding the most powerful events and objects in the Universe, unveiling the hidden secrets that lie beyond our visual perception.