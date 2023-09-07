Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+: Rrjedhja zbulon versionet e memories

ByGabriel Botha

Shtator 7, 2023
A recent leak has revealed the memory versions of the upcoming Huawei Mate 60 Pro+. This highly anticipated addition to the Mate 60 series is expected to be the mightiest phone in the lineup.

According to the leak, the Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ will come with an impressive 16 GB of RAM. In terms of storage, buyers will have a choice between two options – 512 GB or 1 TB. This indicates that the phone will cater to users who require a large amount of memory for their smartphone activities.

The leak also mentioned that the starting price of the Mate 60 Pro+ could be CNY8,999, which is approximately $1,231/€1,150. This price point reflects the flagship status of the device and aligns with the price range of other high-end smartphones.

One of the standout features of the Mate 60 Pro+ will be its quad-camera setup on the back, which is expected to be class-leading. The cameras will be arranged on a halo island, providing users with high-quality photography capabilities. Additionally, Huawei is said to be launching a special variant of the Mate 60 Pro+ called the “RS Ultimate Design,” which will feature a unique design and premium materials.

It is worth noting that the Mate 50 Pro, the predecessor of the Mate 60 series, was priced at £1,200 in the UK or €1,200 in Continental Europe. However, the Mate 50 Pro only offered 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, which is significantly lower compared to the rumored specifications of the Mate 60 Pro+.

At the moment, it is unclear whether Huawei will release the Mate 60 Pro+ outside of China. Fans and potential buyers will have to wait for official information from the company to confirm its availability in other markets.

Burimet:

– [Source (in Chinese)] (URL)
– Via (URL)

