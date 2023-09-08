Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Huawei fillon shitjet paraprake për smartfonin Mate 60 Pro+

Robert Andrew

Shtator 8, 2023
Huawei fillon shitjet paraprake për smartfonin Mate 60 Pro+

China’s tech giant Huawei Technologies has announced the start of presales for its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro+. This new addition to the Mate series comes after the company’s success in overcoming U.S. sanctions. Preorders for the phone began on Huawei’s official online store with delivery expected by October 9th.

The Mate 60 Pro+ boasts impressive features, including the ability to connect to two satellites simultaneously and a larger internal storage compared to its predecessor, the Mate 60 Pro. Although the price has not been released, the phone has generated interest among consumers due to its reported high download speeds on 5G networks.

Huawei’s ability to produce advanced handset models has been limited since 2019, when the U.S. imposed restrictions on the company’s access to chipmaking tools. As a result, Huawei was only able to release a limited number of 5G models using stockpiled chips. However, the Mate 60 Pro+ demonstrates a breakthrough for the company in overcoming these challenges.

In addition to the Mate 60 Pro+, Huawei also launched the Huawei Mate X5, a new version of its foldable phone series. This indicates the company’s continued commitment to innovation and providing customers with cutting-edge technology.

Overall, the presales of the Mate 60 Pro+ signify Huawei’s determination to overcome obstacles and maintain its position as a global technology leader.

