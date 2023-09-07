Si të rregulloni problemet e audios në Starfield për PS5

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has finally been released, allowing players to embark on epic journeys throughout the cosmos. However, as with any Bethesda game, players have been encountering various bugs and issues. Many PS5 players have reported experiencing terrible audio problems that are ruining their game experience. If you’re facing issues such as random pauses, out-of-sync signals during flights, or skips, don’t worry, you’re not alone. We have prepared a guide to help you solve all your audio problems and fully immerse yourself in the world of Starfield without any issues.

Fix 1: Disable Your 3D Audio

One possible cause of muffled sound in Starfield could be the 3D audio feature on your PS5. While it is an amazing feature for some games, it may not work well with others, and Starfield might be one of them. You can try disabling it by following these steps:

– Navigate to the PlayStation settings.

– Choose the sound menu option.

– Find the 3D Audio option for your output device.

– Toggle the 3D Audio option to disable it.

Fix 2: Install the Latest PS5 System Software

Sometimes, audio issues in Starfield may be caused by bugs in the previous system update of your PS5. To fix this, you can try updating your console’s system software by following these steps:

– Navigate to the PlayStation settings.

– Enter the System category.

– Go to System Software > System Software & Settings.

– Select Update Software.

If an update is available, your PS5 will connect to Sony servers and install the latest update. If you haven’t received any update notification, you can manually install the latest update using a USB flash drive.

Fix 3: Save and Restart Your Game

A simple fix that may work for audio issues is to save your progress in Starfield and then restart the game. Sometimes, this can refresh the game and resolve any hidden issues that may be causing audio problems.

If none of these solutions solve your audio issues in Starfield, you may have to wait for Bethesda to release a new patch. Rest assured, many users have already reported these bugs to the studio, and they are actively working on resolving these problems.

