Honor 90 do të nisë në Indi: Një vështrim më i afërt

The eagerly awaited Honor 90 smartphone is finally making its way to the Indian market on September 14th. This marks the brand’s return to the Indian smartphone scene after a gap of three years, with the leadership of former Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth.

Based on teasers released by the brand, the Indian unit of the Honor 90 is expected to be identical to the global model. It has been confirmed that the smartphone will feature an impressive 200MP primary camera and a 50MP selfie camera. The device will also run on the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1 out of the box.

One notable highlight of the Honor 90 is its curved 1.5K resolution display, offering a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. This promises an immersive viewing experience for users.

In terms of specifications, the Indian variant of the Honor 90 is likely to match the global model. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition, and come equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device will also feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The camera setup on the Honor 90 will include the 200MP primary camera, accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP depth sensor. To keep the device running all day long, it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W wired charging.

Overall, the Honor 90 promises to be a flagship smartphone that combines powerful performance and top-notch camera capabilities. As the launch date approaches, tech enthusiasts and smartphone users in India eagerly await the arrival of this device.

