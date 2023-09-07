HonorTech Set to Launch Honor 90 5G Smartphone in India

Honor, the smartphone brand, is making a comeback in the Indian market with a new name and a 5G smartphone. HonorTech, the company behind the brand, is set to launch the Honor 90 5G smartphone in India, which is already available in other global markets such as China and Europe.

The company has confirmed that the Honor 90 5G will be launched on September 14 at 12:30 pm. While the price of the smartphone is still unknown, HonorTech is positioning it in the premium segment. The Honor 90 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon.

HonorTech is highlighting the smartphone’s display and camera as its key features. The company’s CEO, Madhav Sheth, has praised the display of the Honor 90 5G in a video, emphasizing that it supports 3840Hz PWM dimming, making it flicker-free and ideal for prolonged usage. The quad-curved screen will also have a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, DCI-P3 color gamut, and a peak brightness of 1600 nits.

In terms of the camera, the Honor 90 5G will feature a 200MP primary camera and a 50MP selfie camera. The smartphone will run on MagicOS 7.1, based on Android 13, and will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery. The fast charging capacity of the smartphone has not yet been confirmed.

One of the key features of Honor’s MagicOS 7.1 is its compatibility with different operating systems, including PC and IoT systems. This means that the smartphone can connect with devices running a different OS at a system level. Additionally, users will be able to control an Honor laptop, smartphone, and tablet using a single keyboard and mouse through the HonorShare feature.

Moreover, the multi-screen collaboration feature on MagicOS 7.1 enables users to share their screens, keyboards, and mice among different devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

