Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

Merrni Samsung Galaxy S22 për një çmim të pamposhtur

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Shtator 7, 2023
Merrni Samsung Galaxy S22 për një çmim të pamposhtur

Giffgaff, a renowned phone retailer, is offering the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G at an incredibly low price of £339. This deal allows you to purchase a refurbished phone in “Good” condition with 128GB of storage. If you prefer a handset in better condition, you can opt for the ‘Like New’ version for £479, which also includes free delivery. The phone is available in various colors, such as black, pink gold, green, and white.

Giffgaff provides a 24-month warranty for added peace of mind when purchasing a refurbished phone. Before sending it out, the phone undergoes a 30-point health check, and the battery life is guaranteed to be at least 80% of its original capacity. Additionally, all phones are professionally data-wiped.

If you’re a new giffgaff user, you’ll need to purchase a data plan with a minimum value of £10 for 20GB. However, this plan is on a monthly rolling basis, meaning there are no long-term contracts or commitments. Furthermore, giffgaff offers a 21-day return policy with no problems or difficulties.

The Samsung Galaxy S22, released in 2022, has an upfront cost of £769. It boasts a small size, a versatile camera, an elegant design, and excellent performance. Considering that the next model, the S23, didn’t offer many significant changes, the Galaxy S22 is a highly recommended choice.

Sources: (No URLs provided)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Përhapja e diskutueshme e Sandbox-it të privatësisë së Google

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologji

Ekspozimi i fshehur i Kinës i aksioneve S&P 500

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Teknologji

Beats bashkëpunon me Olive & June për koleksionin e ri të thonjve

Shtator 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Përhapja e diskutueshme e Sandbox-it të privatësisë së Google

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Teknologji

Ekspozimi i fshehur i Kinës i aksioneve S&P 500

Shtator 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Lajme

Apple vazhdon punën për syzet inteligjente së bashku me Vision Pro

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Shkencë

Përparimet në imazhet me spektrometrinë masive mundësojnë analizën sasiore nënqelizore

Shtator 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments