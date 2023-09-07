Jeta e qytetit

Zbulimi i teknologjive të reja dhe fuqia e AI

Teknologji

"Jean-Claude Van Damme debuton si Johnny Cage në Mortal Kombat 1"

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 7, 2023
"Jean-Claude Van Damme debuton si Johnny Cage në Mortal Kombat 1"

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to feature an exciting cast of celebrities, including JK Simmons, John Cena, and Megan Fox. However, one of the most notable additions to the game is 80s action star Jean-Claude Van Damme, who makes a cameo appearance as Johnny Cage. Series co-creator Ed Boon has shared the in-game likeness of Van Damme online, revealing his character’s look.

In an interesting marketing move, Boon recently appeared on the YouTube show “Hot Ones” hosted by First We Feast. During his 14-minute appearance, Boon discussed Mortal Kombat 1 and the series’ history while sampling various hot sauces with chicken wings. The video also showcased some gameplay footage, including a brief glimpse of Van Damme’s character at the 5:52 mark. In the clip, Van Damme pumps the air, flips the bird, and bears a striking resemblance to his younger self.

Boon also shared an intriguing story about how Van Damme’s involvement in Mortal Kombat 1 brings the series full-circle. He revealed that the game originated from NetherRealm Studios’ failed attempts to create a game centered around Jean-Claude Van Damme around 30 years ago. Despite initial resistance from Van Damme, the team finally managed to secure his participation, creating an exciting moment for the development team.

Van Damme as Johnny Cage will be part of Mortal Kombat 1’s launch-day Kombat Pack DLC, releasing on September 19th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.

Burimet:
– First We Feast’s Hot Ones on YouTube

By Mamfo Breshia

Faqet Post

Teknologji

Seria e ardhshme e iPhone 15 do të marrë përmirësime të rëndësishme

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologji

Google Chrome përmirëson funksionin e shfletimit të sigurt me mbrojtjen e phishing në kohë reale

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Teknologji

Apple lëshon përditësime sigurie për përmirësimin e shfrytëzimeve të ditës zero që synojnë Organizatën e Shoqërisë Civile

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia

Ke humbur

Teknologji

Seria e ardhshme e iPhone 15 do të marrë përmirësime të rëndësishme

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

"Jean-Claude Van Damme debuton si Johnny Cage në Mortal Kombat 1"

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments
Teknologji

Google Chrome përmirëson funksionin e shfletimit të sigurt me mbrojtjen e phishing në kohë reale

Shtator 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Teknologji

Apple lëshon përditësime sigurie për përmirësimin e shfrytëzimeve të ditës zero që synojnë Organizatën e Shoqërisë Civile

Shtator 7, 2023 Mamfo Breshia 0 Comments