HCL Tech e zgjedhur nga Siemens për transformimin dixhital të bazuar në renë kompjuterike

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 7, 2023
HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, has been chosen by Siemens, a multinational conglomerate, to assist with their digital transformation efforts through cloud-based solutions. This collaboration is expected to drive innovation, scalability, and business resilience for Siemens.

The partnership aims to leverage HCL’s expertise in cloud-native technologies and Siemens’ global industry leadership to accelerate digital experiences, enhance operational efficiency, and enable new business models. By utilizing the cloud, Siemens will have the flexibility and agility to adapt to changing market demands and customer needs.

Cloud-based digital transformation is increasingly becoming a critical aspect of business strategies as enterprises seek to modernize their IT infrastructure, improve productivity, and deliver better services to their customers. This shift enables organizations to leverage advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and machine learning to drive operational excellence and gain a competitive edge.

By choosing HCL as a partner for their digital transformation journey, Siemens is tapping into the company’s extensive experience in delivering cloud solutions. HCL Technologies has a strong track record of enabling organizations to transform their business processes and drive innovation through cloud technologies.

This collaboration between HCL and Siemens is expected to bring about transformative changes in various industries, including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and transportation. The partnership aligns with Siemens’ vision of becoming a digital industry leader and reinforces HCL’s position as a trusted technology partner for enterprises globally.

Overall, this collaboration between HCL Technologies and Siemens reflects the growing importance and adoption of cloud-based technologies in driving digital transformation and helping businesses thrive in the digital era.

Burimet:
– https://www.hcltech.com/press-releases/systems-integration/hcl-technologies-selected-siemens-expand-global-strategic-collaboration-next-gen-mobility-services
– https://www.siemens.com/global/en/home.html

