Google vë në lojë Pixel 8 Pro dhe Pixel Watch 2 përpara ngjarjes së 4 tetorit

ByMamfo Breshia

Shtator 7, 2023
Google has recently shared a teaser video titled “The W8 is Almost Over” ahead of its October 4 event. The video showcases the Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2. The company’s familiar four-color logo rotates until the ‘oo’ combine to form an 8, displaying the blue/green/purple-ish palette commonly associated with generative AI technologies like SGE and Help me write. The accompanying caption amusingly mentions that an “ambient electro beat builds with anticipation” during this segment.

The teaser video then provides a close-up view of the Porcelain/white Pixel 8 Pro and its camera bump, revealing that pre-orders will be available on October 4. Additionally, the video briefly showcases the Pixel Watch 2, which appears to resemble its predecessor with the same band connector and domed design. It is unclear from the video whether the device has become thinner from certain angles.

Notably, the rotating crown design on the Pixel Watch 2 seems smoother and more rounded compared to the first-generation model, while the stem appears thinner. The side button, located above the stem, also seems to be less pronounced.

The teaser video concludes with a glimpse of the matching Porcelain-colored Pixel Buds Pro and another shot of the Pixel 8 Pro. In sum, Google is explicitly indicating that this event will feature three products, with two being strictly new releases. However, there is also anticipation for a substantial software update for the headphones.

Source: [Google Teases Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 Ahead of October 4 Event](source article without URL)

