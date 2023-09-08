Google zbulon Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8 dhe Watch 2 në Ngjarje Launch

Google has released a new promo video showcasing their upcoming products set to be unveiled at their launch event on October 4. Among the new devices featured in the video are the Google Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, and Watch 2. While the availability of the Pixel Watch 2 in India remains uncertain, it is likely that the Pixel 8 models will make their way to the country based on the previous year’s release of the Pixel 7 series.

The video provides a glimpse of the Pixel 8’s peach color option and the Pixel 8 Pro’s white variant. Additionally, Google’s “know your hardware” campaign has previously revealed that the phones will also be available in blue and black. In terms of design, the new Pixel phones appear to be similar to their predecessors, featuring a horizontal camera on the back and soft edges. The camera bar seamlessly blends with the smartphone’s frame, creating a sleek aesthetic.

Under the hood, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be powered by the more advanced Google Tensor G3 chipset. The promo video also confirms the presence of a dual rear camera setup on the Pixel 8, while the Pixel 8 Pro boasts three cameras, including a periscope-style lens for improved zoom capabilities. Notably, the 8 Pro model also includes a temperature sensor, although its exact functionality has not been disclosed.

Both phones are expected to ship with Android 14 out of the box, providing users with the latest software experience. As for the Pixel Watch 2, it shares a resemblance to its predecessor, featuring a rotating lock mechanism for the strap and a metal crown on the side. While there may be a Bluetooth and LTE version available, it’s likely that the watch will come in a single display variant. The software is expected to showcase some tweaks and AI optimizations, along with new watch faces.

The promo video also offers a sneak peek at the upcoming Pixel Buds, a long-rumored product from Google. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of these new wireless earbuds.

Overall, Google’s upcoming launch event promises to deliver an array of exciting new products, including the Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8, Watch 2, and Pixel Buds. Stay tuned for more details as the event approaches.

Përkufizime:

– Google Tensor G3 chipset: Google’s own custom-designed system-on-a-chip that powers their flagship smartphones, known for its high performance and AI capabilities.

– Pixel Buds: Wireless earbuds developed by Google, offering a range of features such as hands-free assistance and high-quality sound.

