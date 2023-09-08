Telefonat Google Pixel 8 dhe Pixel Watch 2 u zbuluan në videon zyrtare teaser

Ahead of its official launch event in October, Google has given us a sneak peek of its upcoming Pixel 8 phones and the highly anticipated Pixel Watch 2 in an official teaser video. The teaser video showcases the rear and sides of the devices, providing a glimpse of the design. The landing page for the new suite of hardware also hints at what’s to come.

According to Google, the Pixel 8 phones will feature the most advanced Pixel Cameras yet, coupled with Google AI to enhance user experience. The company highlights AI-powered photo editing features such as the Magic Eraser for removing background clutter and Photo Unblur. These features are already available on existing Pixel devices, along with the Live Translate feature that transcribes conversations in real-time.

Leaked images suggest that the Google Pixel 8 phones will retain the physical SIM card slot, despite the growing conversation around eSIM technology. The Pixel 8 Pro will likely be available in blue, grey, cream, and black color options, while the base Pixel 8 is shown with a pink-rose gold finish.

In the past, Google’s Pixel phones have been praised for their strong cameras, long battery life, and overall performance. The Pixel Watch, however, has been somewhat held back by underwhelming battery life.

The announcement of the Google Pixel 8 phones comes amidst leaks and anticipation surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 reveal and Samsung Galaxy S23 series launch. The official unveiling of the Google Pixel 8 phones is set to be one of the last major phone launches in Australia for this year.

Source: GadgetGuy (no URL given)