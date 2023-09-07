Dave Mac Returns to Fife Radio Roots on K107

Dave Mac, a well-known radio presenter and broadcast consultant, is set to return to his roots as he joins K107 for a new weekday programme. Having started his career with Kingdom FM in 2002, Dave went on to work on various radio stations across Scotland and beyond, both on-air and in management positions. Most recently, he has been helping radio stations grow as a broadcast consultant.

Dave expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity, saying, “The K107 team reached out to me about doing a daytime programme on the station and providing assistance behind the scenes. I’ve been incredibly impressed with the work they’re doing and the local initiatives they’re driving. It’s exactly what great community radio is all about.”

Returning to the station where he first started his career holds a special significance for Dave. He stated, “The area holds a special place for me as well, as I started my radio career in Fife and had many great times and memories here. It’s great to be back.”

Dave’s show will debut on Monday, September 11 at 3:00pm. K107, a community radio station in Fife, expressed their excitement for the addition of Dave to their team. They highlighted his experience both on-air and in the background and believe that his presence will be a huge asset to the station. They are confident that Dave’s show will be a popular choice for the audience and sponsors alike.

