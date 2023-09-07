Firma japoneze ofron për të krijuar memorie virtuale të spitalit të dënuar të marinës amerikane në Okinawa

A Japanese company specializing in 3D mapping of historic buildings, Ikemiya Shokai Co. Ltd., has offered to create a virtual memory of the old U.S. Naval Hospital on Camp Lester in Okinawa before its demolition. The company contacted the Marine Corps with the offer to create an interactive computer model of the building similar to Google Street View. The 65-year-old building, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, is admired by architectural students and holds historical significance. The building will be demolished as part of an agreement to reduce the Marine footprint on the island. Ikemiyagi, the president of Ikemiya Shokai, offered to scan the structure for free and agreed to any stipulations the U.S. military has, such as not publishing the data until after the building is demolished for security concerns.

However, the company has not received a response from Marine Corps Installations Pacific regarding their offer. Ikemiyagi expressed concerns that the building may be torn down before they can record it. The U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, formerly known as U.S. Army Hospital Ryukyu Islands, was commissioned in 1958 and provided medical care during the Vietnam War. The building held 700 beds and provided obstetric and gynecological care to over 500 women daily before its closure in 2013.

Ikemiya Shokai started its 3D mapping business in 2021 and has since mapped various historical buildings on the island of Okinawa. The company uses specialized cameras, including the Matterport Pro3, to create 3D models. While they charge for new buildings, they take on historical projects for free. The company aims to preserve the memory of these buildings for future generations. Ikemiyagi stated that they want people to be able to see inside the U.S. Naval Hospital even after its demolition through the internet.

