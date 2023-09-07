The Rise of the Digital Lifestyle: Insights from Deloitte’s Connected Consumer Survey

Deloitte’s fourth annual “2023 Connected Consumer Survey” reveals a growing trend towards a digital lifestyle among consumers. The survey, which gathered responses from over 2,000 U.S. consumers, highlights the increasing reliance on devices and technology in various aspects of people’s lives, including work, shopping, healthcare, and more.

One notable finding is that one in five smartphone users now rely on their phones to make payments and use them as hotspots. Additionally, one in four consumers stream videos, and one in five engage in video gaming. The survey also indicates that the adoption of 5G technology is on the rise, with over 60% of smartphone users reporting that they have 5G capabilities.

Furthermore, the survey reveals that 17% of respondents have experimented with generative artificial intelligence (AI) or used it for projects and tasks. What’s more, 72% of those who used AI technology expressed their intention to continue utilizing it.

While acknowledging that certain issues need to be addressed, the report also emphasizes the emergence of a “strong sense of resilience and adaptability” among consumers. It highlights the increasing demand for support from tech companies in terms of innovation and security.

The report’s key takeaways shed light on consumer behaviors and preferences. For instance, 48% of households purchased at least one new connected device in 2023, and 16% added three or more. On average, households now own 21 devices, down from 25 in 2021 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Managing multiple devices seems to be a challenge for many consumers, with 41% expressing dislike for device management, and 28% feeling overwhelmed by the number of devices and subscriptions they possess.

The survey also found that hybrid work arrangements have become more popular, with a 7-percentage point increase in employee preference for such arrangements. This shift is attributed to improved relationships with family and co-workers, as well as better health and well-being.

In terms of healthcare, the majority of individuals who have had virtual health visits would prefer virtual or hybrid options in the future, particularly for psychological health and chronic conditions.

Parents acknowledged the benefits of connected devices for their children’s learning and organization, but also expressed concerns about potential harms and took steps to set limits on device usage.

Security remains a significant concern, as 58% of respondents worry about device security, and the same percentage fear being tracked by organizations or individuals through their devices. Shockingly, 34% of consumers have experienced at least one security breach, while 16% have experienced two or more breaches.

Paul Silverglate, vice chair of Deloitte LLP and a U.S. technology sector leader, highlighted the importance of consumers using technology wisely. He acknowledged that consumers are no longer accumulating devices but are instead making carefully considered choices to achieve digital harmony.

The survey findings underscore the resilience and adaptability of modern consumers. It indicates that companies have abundant opportunities to innovate and meet the evolving needs of their customers in areas such as device consumption, virtual healthcare, and hybrid work.

Përkufizime:

– Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI systems that can generate new content, rather than simply analyzing and outputting existing data.

– Hybrid work: A work arrangement that combines remote work and in-person work.

Burimet:

– Deloitte’s fourth annual “2023 Connected Consumer Survey”: https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/insights/industry/technology/connected-consumer-survey/2023-digital-lifestyle-report.html