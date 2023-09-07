Chatbots AI dhe performanca e tyre në krijimin e shtojcave të WordPress

Artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots have revolutionized the way people approach projects, even without prior coding experience. As a WordPress user interested in plugin creation, I decided to explore which AI chatbot could assist in creating a simple WordPress plugin for me.

In this test, I utilized six AI chatbots to generate the necessary PHP code for a WordPress plugin that would add a word count column to the WordPress admin dashboard’s All Posts page. The chatbots used were GPT-4 for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, GPT-4 via Microsoft Bing AI, PaLM 2 via Google Bard, Claude 2 via Anthropic’s website, Meta’s Code Llama, and Llama 2 via Perplexity Labs, all with free accounts.

Upon reviewing the results, it was found that ChatGPT, Bard, Bing, and Claude successfully generated PHP code with no issues during the installation, activation, or deactivation of the new plugin. Among them, ChatGPT stood out for providing the clearest set of instructions for installing the generated plugin, followed by Bing and Bard.

On the other hand, Codellama-34b-instruct from Perplexity Labs presented some challenges. Although it generated the PHP code, the plugin produced warning errors instead of word counts after installation. However, ChatGPT came to the rescue by identifying the issue and revising the code, ultimately fixing the problem. This highlighted ChatGPT’s proficiency in debugging and refining code.

Llama-2-13b-chat also successfully generated PHP code initially, displaying the word count on the All Posts page. However, it encountered a fatal error upon returning to the installed plugins page, requiring manual deletion of the plugin files. Again, ChatGPT stepped in to fix the code, resolving the errors caused by the original Llama-2-13b-chat code.

While these AI chatbots demonstrate the potential of generative AI for coding tasks, it is evident that not all AI models are equally reliable. Some chatbots performed better than others in creating effective and error-free code with minimal guidance. As AI technology continues to progress rapidly, we can expect more reliable and accurate AI models to emerge, further enhancing their capabilities in coding tasks.

Burimet:

– Image by Koshiro K from Shutterstock