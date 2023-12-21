Zhbllokimi i të dhënave klimatike përmes sensorëve të lindur nga kafshët

A recent study has revealed an innovative approach to obtaining climate data from remote regions: sensors mounted on animals. These sensors, originally designed to aid in wildlife conservation efforts, have proven to be valuable tools in collecting meteorological measurements such as temperature and salinity. With a lack of climate studies and data from the Global South, this discovery could play a crucial role in filling those gaps.

Diego Ellis-Soto, a PhD student in Ecology at Yale University, explains that animals equipped with these sensors can become a network of weather stations, particularly in extremely remote areas like Antarctica. By venturing into these regions, they can collect vast amounts of meteorological data that are essential for weather forecasting and improving climate change predictions.

In a groundbreaking paper titled “Animal-borne sensors as a biologically informed lens on a changing climate,” Ellis-Soto and his team emphasize the role of animals in helping us understand meteorological phenomena. They propose that animals equipped with modern sensors can serve as the 21st-century version of the canary in the coal mine, providing valuable insights into air quality, pollution, and other environmental factors.

This innovative approach has already garnered attention from researchers worldwide. The study highlights the use of tiny GPS backpacks attached to pigeons to collect air quality and pollution estimates, enabling a better understanding of pollution in urban environments. Additionally, attaching transmitters to animals allows researchers to study their movements, particularly when a species is facing critical conservation challenges.

One of the scientists utilizing this technology is Dr. Gabriel Carrasco-Escobar from the Institute of Tropical Medicine at the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia. He emphasizes the importance of studying the links between climate and diseases at the local level, using low-cost technologies such as drones, weather stations, and air pollution sensors. By standardizing data collection and integrating it into predictive models, the aim is to develop early warning systems for diseases like dengue and mitigate their public health impact.

This groundbreaking research not only highlights the vital role animals can play in climate data collection but also underscores the need for diverse voices and perspectives in conservation efforts. By including underrepresented minorities in research and considering the social, cultural, and economic contexts of conservation decisions, we can work towards positive and sustainable outcomes.

In conclusion, animal-borne sensors offer a promising avenue for collecting climate data from remote regions. This innovative approach ensures that valuable information is obtained while also aiding wildlife conservation efforts. With further exploration and integration into predictive models, this technology could have far-reaching implications for climate science and public health.