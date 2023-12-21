Teknologjia e re përdor vizionin kompjuterik dhe rrjetet nervore për zbulimin e sëmundjeve të të korrave

A groundbreaking study by researchers from Skoltech and Saint-Petersburg State University of Aerospace Instrumentation introduces a novel method for detecting decayed and moldy crops at the post-harvest stage. This new approach utilizes computer vision systems and neural networks to identify defects in crops that may be invisible to the human eye.

Traditionally, the quality control of fruits and vegetables at the post-harvest stage heavily relies on human inspection. However, it is not always possible for agriculturalists to detect all types of diseases or damage. In the case of apples, the research team focused on two common defects: decay and molding. These defects can occur during storage and transportation, resulting from factors such as dense packing or inadequate storage conditions.

To address this issue, the researchers employed generative adversarial networks and convolutional neural networks. The generative adversarial network converted visible RGB images into infrared images, while the convolutional neural network detected and segmented the objects of interest in the photos. Through a series of experiments, the team found that the Pix2PixHD model generated high-quality infrared images closest to the original ones.

The researchers also utilized the Mask R-CNN convolutional neural network for further analysis. They trained this model using annotated infrared images to identify healthy apples and those with areas of decay and molding. For the implementation of this technology, the team utilized the Jetson Nano embedded system, which allows for the deployment of trained neural networks.

This innovative technology shows promise for early detection and prediction of crop diseases, starting with apples. The research team plans to expand their study to other crops and test different neural network models. Ultimately, this new approach has the potential to significantly improve the efficiency and accuracy of crop inspection, leading to reduced losses and better overall crop quality.